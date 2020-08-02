Other States

Another MLA tests positive for COVID-19 in Tripura

Dhananjoy Tripura has become the second MLA in Tripura to contract coronavirus infection. Health officials confirmed that he was found COVID-19 positive in Antigen testing on Saturday.

The 30-year-old MLA is a youth wing leader of the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), a coalition partner of the ruling BJP.

Earlier MLA and State vice-president of the BJP Ram Pada Jamatia (63), his spouse and two personal guards had tested positive for coronavirus. They are currently lodged at a COVID Care Centre (CCC) in Agartala.

Doctors said the condition of both the MLAs was stable.

Tripura has crossed the five thousand mark in COVID-19 cases. The exact tally as of Friday night was 5009.

Twenty-one patients have died so far and two infected patients committed suicide at GBP Hospital here.

The Tripura government enforced several restrictions, including lockdown in phases, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The current 8-day lockdown period will end on Monday morning.

