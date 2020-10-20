Another militant killed in Shopian gunfight

One AK-47 and pistol recovered from site, says Army

Srinagar

A second hiding militant was killed in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Tuesday, as security forces resumed their operation after a nightlong halt.

An Army spokesman said one more militant was killed, taking the toll of militants to two in the operation that was started on Monday evening in Shopian’s Melhoora area.

“The bodies have been retrieved from the encounter site. One AK-47 and one pistol were recovered from the site,” the army said.

The identity and affiliation of the slain militants were not divulged immediately.

Meanwhile, the search operation was on in the area.

The gunfight started when a joint team of the police, the Army’s 55 RR and the CRPF came under fire during a cordon and search operation, launched on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.