Another large landslip in Manipur’s Noney district cuts off NH 37, no casualities

Representational image of a landslide in Noney, Manipur, that occured a few days ago. File | Photo Credit: via Reuters

July 05, 2022 09:06 IST

The Noney district administration is trying to mobilise clearance of the massive debris that has blocked the national highway. The landslip occurred around 10 p.m. on July 4

A 200-metre-long landslide near Toupul in Noney district has cut off the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway 37 and a large number of vehicles are stranded on either side of the damaged portion. Officials said that the large landslide had occurred around 10 p.m. on Monday.

The district administration is trying to mobilise rescue and clearance of the massive debris which has blocked the highway. There is so far no report of any casualty.

More landslides

Officials who fear that there may be more landslides have already alerted the villagers in the nearby small villages. Excavators, other machineries will be used in clearing the debris. The drivers and passengers are facing problems since they are stranded in the mountain highway with no food and water.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile recovery operations are going on in full swing on the either side of Toupul where a massive landslide had struck on Thursday night. About 15 bodies are yet to be recovered.

Officials said tha identification is a problem now as most of the bodies are decomposed. Minister Awangbou Newmai in charge disaster and relief says that the operations shall be carried on till all bodies are recovered. 18 persons had been rescued alive. 47 bodies have been so far recovered and 16 are yet to be located. About 80 persons are believed to have been carried down by the landslide.