Another JMB terrorist arrested near Kolkata

He is understood to be a close associate of the three JMB terrorists arrested from south Kolkata on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

Another neo-Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist was arrested from Barasat near Kolkata, police said on Thursday.

Lalu Sen alias Rahul Sen or Rahul Kumar was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police from his residence in Barasat Municipality area in the North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night, they said.

He is understood to be a close associate of the three JMB terrorists arrested from south Kolkata on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

“Two laptops, an iPad, two mobile phones, and some incriminating documents were seized from his possession. He is a close associate of Naziur Rehman alias Jayram Byapari,” the officer told PTI.

He facilitated the JMB terrorists and provided them logistical and financial support, he said.

Also Read | 15 JMB terrorists entered India, moved to Kashmir and other States: official

“He used to provide financial support to the terror organisation through ‘Hundi’ channel,” the officer said.

He was also involved in making fake documents such as voter identity cards, PAN cards and Aadhaar cards, he said.

The STF of the Kolkata Police arrested JMB operatives Najiur Rahman, Rabiul Islam and Sabir from Haridevpur area in south Kolkata.

The three terrorists had come from Bangladesh to Kolkata a few months ago and living in a rented room in the middle-class neighbourhood.

It is suspected that they may have links with Al-Qaeda and Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (HuJI) and were setting up terror modules in West Bengal, as per the police.

A number of JMB operatives, including Indians, were arrested in West Bengal in the past few years.

The JMB, which carried out a terror attack at a popular cafe in Dhaka in 2016 in which 22 people, including 17 foreigners, were killed, is trying to spread its tentacles in India, the NIA had said in 2019.