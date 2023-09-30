ADVERTISEMENT

Another hijab controversy in M.P.; protest at Guna school after video showing girls wearing hijab

September 30, 2023 04:08 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - RAIPUR

School management apologises to ABVP members after the protest

The Hindu Bureau

The protesters alleged that Hindu girls were made to wear hijab. Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) caused a ruckus at a private school in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna on Friday after a video showing students wearing hijab surfaced on social media.

According to the police, the video is from a cultural programme held at Prince Global School on the occasion of Ganeshotsav and Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

The protesters, who alleged that Hindu girls were made to wear hijab, were seen engaged in a heated debate with representatives of the school management, who apologised to the ABVP members.

It is further learnt that the principal of the school was removed as a consequence. Rakesh Kumar Sagar, Superintendent of Police, Guna, said that neither side approached the police with any complaint.

In June this year, images of non-Muslim girls wearing hijab were put up outside a school in Damoh district of the election-bound State, triggering a major political controversy followed by a police probe. 

