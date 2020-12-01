Another Gujarat MP dies of post COVID-19 complications

AHMEDABAD:

01 December 2020 21:11 IST

Abhay Bhardwaj was elected to the Rajya Sabha in July.

A Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat Abhay Bhardwaj on Tuesday passed away during his post coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment in a private hospital in Chennai. Mr. Bhardwaj was elected to the Rajya Sabha in July. He is the second Rajya Sabha member from the State to have died of post COVID-19 complications after Congress stalwart Ahmed Patel.

Mr. Bhardwaj got infected in August and his condition had deteriorated in a hospital in Rajkot. The State government had rushed a team of doctors from Ahmedabad for treatment. However, he was airlifted to a private hospital in Chennai for advanced treatment of his lungs after severe infection.

He was put on ventilator support in Rajkot and also in Chennai. On Tuesday, he breathed his last after a cardiac arrest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death on Twitter. “Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, Shri Abhay Bhardwaj Ji was a distinguished lawyer and remained at the forefront of serving society. It is sad we have lost a bright and insightful mind, passionate about national development. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” PM posted on his twitter handle.