Alleged suicide by farmer in Chouhan's home district

A debt-ridden farmer in Sehore — the home district of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan — allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance on Monday.

A case was registered at the Rehti Police Station, police said on Tuesday.

The reason behind the alleged suicide of 55-year-old Dulchand Keer is still not clear, said District Collector Sudam Khade.

Rehti police station in charge Pankaj Geete too said, “The cause behind the farmer’s death is a matter of investigation but he was having a debt of Rs. 6 lakh on him.”

Keer’s son Sher Singh claimed that his father ended his life due to mounting debts. He said he saw his father lying unconscious and rushed him to the government Rehti hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Mr.Singh said his father had borrowed Rs. 4 lakh from banks and Rs. 2 lakh from other sources due to which he remained disturbed.

The incident comes days after Mr. Chouhan announced a slew of measures to end farmers' woes in the State, which witnessed violent protests over loan waiver and other demands.