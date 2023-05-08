ADVERTISEMENT

Another explosion near Golden Temple, none injured

May 08, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST - AMRITSAR

No one was injured or any damage was reported in the latest blast. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, they said

PTI

Police personnel at the site after an explosion occurred near the Golden Temple, in Amritsar, on May 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

An explosion took place on a heritage street near the Golden Temple in Amritsar on May 8 close to the spot where a blast was reported on May 6, police said. 

The explosion occurred near the same spot on the heritage street leading to the Golden Temple where the one on May 6 took place, the police said. 

According to an eyewitness, the explosion was reported around 6:30 a.m. Police and forensic teams reached the spot soon after and started collecting samples for investigation. 

Locals called for a thorough probe into the two explosions. 

Jasbir Singh Patti, a daily visitor to the Golden Temple for the last 20 years, said the explosions have created panic among the devotees and the police should thoroughly investigate these incidents. 

One person was injured and glass facades of some buildings were damaged in the May 6 blast. 

Related Topics

India

