Another body found under flyover in Agartala

Agartala

22 May 2021 05:48 IST

Just a day after the body of a young man was found under a flyover in Tripura’s capital city, a corpse of a woman was found in the same location on Friday.

Police said the woman was aged around 55. They recovered her body from the Battala locality after receiving information from a source.

Battala used to be heavily crowded section of the city but now wears a deserted look because of the curfew in place to curb COVID-19.

Police said that some traders in the area claimed that the man and woman were homeless and had been seen in the area earlier. Police said the cause of death would be known after receiving the autopsy reports.