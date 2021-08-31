Another BJP MLA, third so far, joins Trinamool Congress

Regular infighting in State unit prompted me to leave it, says Biswajit Das

Biswajit Das, BJP MLA from Bagda in the North 24 Parganas district, joined the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday. Mr. Das is the third MLA to defect to the ruling party.

Only a day ago, Bishnupur MLA Tanmoy Ghosh switched sides and returned to the TMC.

Biswajit Das is a three-time MLA. He was elected twice (2011 and 2016) from the Bongaon Uttar Assembly seat on TMC ticket and in June 2019 defected to the BJP. He won the Bagda seat on BJP ticket with a margin of 9,792 votes.

Mr. Das told journalists at the Trinamool headquarters that regular infighting and differences of opinion in the State BJP had prompted him to return to the TMC. The MLA described TMC chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as one of the tallest leaders in the country and said he joined the BJP because of some misunderstanding.

The first BJP MLA to defect was Mukul Roy, party’s national vice president who won from the Krishnanagar Uttar seat. Neither Mr. Roy nor the other two MLAs who have changed their political loyalties have resigned from the Assembly.

The development raises questions about the ability of the West Bengal BJP leadership to keep its flock together. Before the Assembly polls, several TMC leaders, including MLAs, had joined the party.

The TMC won 213 seats in the bitterly contested polls and the BJP 77. Two MPs of the BJP, Jagannath Sarkar and Nisith Pramanik, who won the Assembly polls, did not take oath as MLAs.

With these defections, the effective strength of the BJP in the Assembly has dropped to 72.