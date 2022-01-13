U.P. Assembly elections | Another BJP MLA rebels in Uttar Pradesh, backs Swami Prasad Maurya

Mukesh Verma resigned from the BJP, accusing it of neglecting leaders and elected representatives from the Dalit, OBC and minority communities

Another Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA, Mukesh Verma, has rebelled against the party and backed senior OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya who quit the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet two days ago.

Mr. Verma, MLA from Shikohabad in Firozabad, resigned from the BJP on January 13 accusing it of neglecting leaders and elected representatives from the Dalit, OBC and minority communities.

Mr. Maurya was the “voice of the oppressed,” said Mr. Verma. “He is our leader. I am with him,” he said, a day before Mr. Maurya is scheduled to announce his next political step amid a strong possibility that he may either join the Samajwadi Party or get into an alliance with it.

Three other BJP MLAs and one Minister Dara Singh Chauhan have also rebelled against the party and indicated their interest in the SP.