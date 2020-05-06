Another BJP leader quits party in Ladakh

Another BJP leader from Ladakh on Tuesday resigned from the party over the Centre’s failure to address the issue of stranded Ladakhis in parts of the country and overseas.

Tsering Gyalpo, also a former SP-level officer, in the resignation letter, said, “The Union Territory (UT) administration of Ladakh has not taken the elected representatives of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Leh into confidence on any subject. The handling of the evacuation of stranded people is one such example.”

Mr. Gyalpo sent his resignation to national president J.P. Nadda. “The delay in evacuation has allegedly resulted in the death of two Ladakhis in Jodhpur. I am pained to see the plight of the Ladakhi people suffering in different parts of India and abroad.”

Mr. Gyalpo also supported the recent decision of Ladakh BJP president Chering Dorjay. “I fully stand by every word mentioned in Mr. Dorjay's resignation letter,” he added.

Both the leaders have resigned from the basic membership of the party.