Another batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath

July 18, 2023 10:22 am | Updated 10:22 am IST - Jammu

A fresh batch of 6,225 pilgrims left the base camp in Jammu on July 18 for the Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.

The pilgrims left in a convoy of 217 vehicles amid tight security. While 3,714 pilgrims, headed for Pahalgam, left in a convoy of 131 vehicles for the valley, another convoy of 86 vehicles carrying 2,511 pilgrims left for the Baltal base camp.

With this, a total of 99,738 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the valley since June 30, when the first batch of devotees began the yatra.

The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 1. More than 2.30 lakh devotees have paid obeisance so far. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.

