Another arrest in Tripura for “fake COVID-19 postings”

The Tripura police have arrested a man for allegedly spreading rumours and panic about the COVID-19 in social media platforms. The accused has been a resident of Ramnagar locality here.

A senior police official on Thursday said Banbir Chakraborty alias Ram was picked up from his home after a case against him was registered in the West Agartala Police Station. He was booked under the Sections of the IPC and the Disaster Management Act.

The accused was allegedly spreading panic and rumours through exaggerated facts and figures. He was also accused of posting fictitious stories on the situation.

The arrest was third such in Tripura over the past two months.