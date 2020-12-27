Another ally quits NDA over farm laws

Hanuman Beniwal at a farmers’ rally in Shahjahanpur.

JAIPUR

27 December 2020 01:33 IST

RLP chief Beniwal says his party’s voice is not being heard at the Centre

Miffed with the BJP over its “obstinate stance” on the new agriculture sector laws, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Rajasthan, on Saturday withdrew its support to the BJP-led government at the Centre. The RLP has one seat in the Lok Sabha and three members in the State Assembly.

RLP chief and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal announ-ced the decision to quit the NDA during a massive rally of farmers at Shahjahanpur near the Rajasthan-Haryana border. He alleged that his party’s voice was not being heard in Delhi and the NDA government was mishandling the farmers’ agitation.

The RLP is the second ally, after the Shiromani Akali Dal, to sever ties with the BJP over the three farm laws being opposed by large sections of agriculturists. Mr. Beniwal had resigned from three Parliamentary committees last week after extending support to the agitation of farmers.

Advertising

Advertising

“The self-respect of farmers is the strength of my party... I am not glued to the NDA with Fevicol. Today, I am breaking away from this alliance,” Mr. Beniwal announced while addressing the farmers who had gathered on Jaipur-Delhi highway on his call to join a march to the Capital. The Haryana police had sealed the highway on Friday to stop the farmers.

‘Not joining Congress’

Mr. Beniwal said the farm Bills were passed in his absence, when he was kept out of Lok Sabha on the pretext of COVID-19 infection. “Had I been present, I would have torn the Bills apart and thrown them away.”

The RLP MP said he was not going to join any alliance led by the Congress and added that his party would contest the upcoming by-elections to three Assembly seats in the State on its own. After the meeting, Mr. Beniwal joined a night-long paraav (sit-in) of his supporters at some distance from the site where the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has been staging a protest since December 12.