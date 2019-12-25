Other States

Anna Hazare in good health, says his office

Veteran activist’s silent agitation enters Day 6

Veteran activist Anna Hazare’s maun-vrat to protest the Centre’s tardy delivery of justice in atrocities against women entered its sixth day on Wednesday as the anti-graft crusader’s office quashed rumours about Mr. Hazare’s allegedly deteriorating health.

“For the past two days, social media has been full of rumours regarding Anna’s health, prompting a string of inquiries from his well-wishers. We want to assure them that his condition is absolutely fine. We urge people not to believe these rumours…Such speculation is deliberately being spread by anti-social elements and individuals ill-disposed towards Anna,” read a statement issued by his office.

Written replies

Mr. Hazare’s office further said that several social activists as well as students were regularly meeting the veteran activist to express their solidarity in his protest. “However, as he has taken a vow of silence, he communicates with them in writing,” said the statement.

