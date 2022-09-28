Ankita Bhandari murder | Uttarakhand CM Dhami provides ₹25 lakh financial aid to slain receptionist's family

PTI Dehradun
September 28, 2022 15:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on September 28 announced a financial assistance of ₹25 lakh to the family of Ankita Bhandari, the receptionist whose killing, allegedly by her employer, sparked public outrage in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also assured her family that the case would be heard in a fast track court.

Also Read
Uttarakhand authorities looking into resort’s demolition in Ankita Bhandari murder case

“The State Government is with Ankita’s family. We will extend all help to them. The case is being probed by an SIT [Special Investigation Team]. The investigation will be conducted impartially and completed as soon as possible,” the Chief Minister said.

It will be ensured that the killers get the harshest punishment so that it serves as a deterrent for criminals in the future, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhandari (19) worked as a receptionist at a resort in Yamkeshwar of Pauri district. She was allegedly killed by resort owner Pulkit Arya and his two accomplices near Rishikesh for refusing to provide “special services” to the guests.

Mr. Arya is the son of former Minister Vinod Arya, who was expelled from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after his son’s name cropped up in the case.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The money is being paid to Bhandari’s father Virendra Singh Bhandari from the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund, said Additional Secretary Navneet Pandey.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Uttarakhand
investigation

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app