Ankita Bhandari murder case | Police invoke Gangster Act against accused

Ankita Bhandari was allegedly killed by Pulkit Arya, resort owner and former BJP leader and state minister Vinod Arya's son, and two other employees

PTI Pauri
October 31, 2022 00:54 IST

Mortal remains of Ankita Bhandari being taken for cremation, in Pauri Garhwal district. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The police here on October 30 invoked the Gangster Act against the three accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, an official release said.

The action was taken on the directions of Pauri's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shweta Choubey, it said.

The body of Bhandari (19), who worked at the Vanantara resort here, was found in the Cheela canal close to Rishikesh on September 24, six days after her parents reported her missing.

She was allegedly killed by Pulkit Arya, resort owner and former BJP leader and state minister Vinod Arya's son, and two other employees when she resisted their attempts to offer "special services" to customers.

Pulkit and his two accomplices, Ankit Gupta and Saurabh Bhaskar, were later arrested in the case.

Acting on the SSP's directions, a case was registered against the three accused under the Gangster Act and the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act, 1986.

According to the FIR, Arya was the kingpin and earned money by indulging in illegal activities along with Gupta and Bhaskar in the resort and its surrounding areas.

The FIR also states that the accused disturbed public peace and order by committing heinous crimes in the area.

After the news of Bhandari's murder spread last month, violent protests erupted in areas surrounding the resort with local people breaking its window panes and some trying to torch a pickle factory on its premises.

Later, the resort was demolished by the local administration and a special investigation team (SIT) led by Deputy Inspector General P Renuka Devi was set up to probe the case.

