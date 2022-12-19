Ankita Bhandari case | Uttarakhand Police file 500-page chargesheet

December 19, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - New Delhi

The Uttarakhand police filed the chargesheet in the Ankita Bhandari murder case at Kotdwar court on Monday. In the 500-page chargesheet, the police recorded the statements of 100 witnesses and presented over 30 pieces of documentary evidences.

Pulkit Arya – son of a former State BJP Minister Vinod Arya – and two others, who had allegedly killed Ankita after she reportedly refused to “provide special service to VIP clients” who were visiting Arya’s resort where the victim used to work. The accused have been booked under Sections 354, 302, 201, 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3(1) of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The court will hear the matter on December 22 and also consider granting permission for the narco test.

Addressing the media, Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order, V. Murugesan said that the police had to file chargesheet in the case within 90 days of filing the FIR.

“We have recorded the statements of 100 witnesses in 86 days of investigation. Apart from this forensics, electronic evidences and post mortem report is also included in the chargesheet. After the hearing, the police is also planning to file a supplementary chargesheet will be filed separately on further investigations,” he added.

The police claimed that the main accused, Pulkit Arya, and one of his aides Saurabh have given consent for the narco and polygraph tests. The third accused in the case, Ankit, has sought time to decide on the same.

The police, as claimed in the chargesheet, found witnesses who were approached by the victim for help when she was being pressurised her to “provide special service to the clients”.

“We are yet to identify the ‘customers’ who use to come at the resort but investigations are going on to ascertain the same,” said a senior police official involved in the investigation.

Ankita’s farther had alleged that his daughter was being forced to give ‘special service’ to an high-profile guests.

Ankita Bhandari was allegedly murdered by Arya and his aides in September. Pulkit owned a resort in Uttarakhand and his father Mr. Vinod was a former Minister of State under the previous BJP government headed by Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Her body was found from a canal after a week she went missing. The police had arrested the accused after a series of protests. The case, initially registered with Patwari Police (revenue cops), was later transferred to the SIT constituted by the government. The accused are in jail since then.