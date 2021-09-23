Other States

Anirudh Tewari appointed Punjab Chief Secretary

on Thursday appointed Anirudh Tewari, a 1990 batch IAS officer, as the new Chief Secretary of the State, replacing Vini Mahajan.

Mr. Tewari, currently serving as the Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner (Development), had been posted as Chief Secretary with immediate effect, said an order issued by the government.

Ms. Mahajan’s posting orders would be issued later, added the order.

Following the orders, Ms. Mahajan, Ravneet Kaur, Sanjay Kumar, Vijay Kumar Janjua, Kripa Shankar Saroj — all IAS officers — have been designated as Special Chief Secretaries as Mr. Tewari superseded them to reach the top post.

After Charanjit Singh Channi took over as the Chief Minister, an administrative reshuffle is going on, with several key officers being transferred. Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta, Ms. Mahajan’s husband, is also expected to be replaced soon. The names of probables for the police chief’s post include 1986 batch IPS officer Sidharth Chattopadhyaya, 1987 batch IPS officer V.K. Bhawra, and 1988 batch IPS officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota


