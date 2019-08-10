Animals unavailable for Id sacrifice in Kashmir

The customary sacrificial animal for Id is unavailable at all major traditional grounds in the Valley.

The main market of sheep and goat at Eidgah here is empty and walled by security forces’ vehicles.

Qasim Samad of Nawa Kadal said Kashmir would celebrate no Id this year. “There is an onslaught on our identity. New Delhi’s move has saddened us. Our Id will be when the Centre restores status quo and works towards a political solution,” he said.

Besides, Srinagar’s well-known baker, Mughal Darbar, has decided against baking bakery for this year. “Who will buy it and how?” asked Jamsheed, a bakety outlet owner in the old city.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Khan, said the administration was facilitating mobile delivery of essentials on Id. “Bazaars of mutton, vegetables will be set up. Medicine will be made available from Friday,” he said.

He said sub-district magistrate and tehsildars have been provided with transportation to shift medical cases to hospitals.

Due to downed communication lines, patients are not able to get in touch with hospitals for any ambulance services.