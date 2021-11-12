Anil Deshmukh’s ED custody extended till November 15

He has been in ED custody since November 2 after being questioned for 12 hours on charges of money laundering and corruption

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody has been extended to November 15 by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court.

Mr. Deshmukh has been in ED custody since November 2 after being questioned for 12 hours on charges of money laundering and corruption.

On October 29, the Bombay High Court rejected his plea seeking to quash five summons issued by the ED.

The case dates back to March 20, 2021 when former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging Mr. Deshmukh of abusing his position and powers to seek illegal monetary benefits. The letter pointed to alleged instances of Mr. Deshmukh directing suspended police officer Sachin Vaze and others to collect ₹ 100 crore from bars and restaurants over a month.

Soon thereafter, the High Court directed a preliminary enquiry against Mr. Deshmukh by the CBI. The ED then stepped in and started conducting a probe into charges of money laundering against Mr. Deshmukh.

On April 21, a FIR was registered against Mr. Deshmukh under section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.