Anil Deshmukh skips Enforcement Directorate summons again

Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai:

02 August 2021 20:26 IST

Notice despite plea in SC an attempt to sensationalise issue, says NCP leader.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday skipped the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a fourth time saying it was shocking that he was being summoned despite the fact that a Writ Petition (WP) filed by him was pending in Supreme Court which is to hear the matter on August 3.

Mr. Deshmukh and his son are being probed by the central agency over alleged money laundering and allegations that bar owners in Mumbai had paid him money.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader in his letter to the ED reiterated that the agency has neither furnished a copy of the ECIR nor the list of documents sought from him and he was available for audio-video electronic mode.

“It appears that the subject summons have been issued solely with an aim to create a prejudice so as to either serve the media or sensationalise the matter before the Hon’ble court by alleging purported non-compliance thereof by me,” he said, in the letter.

Mr Deshmukh said he was committed to the rule of law and shall not shy away from joining any inquiry or investigation which is not only fair and just but also manifestly appear to be so.

The NCP’s alliance partner Congress slammed the ED saying the step to summon Mr. Deshmukh at a time when the apex court was hearing the matter was nothing but a part of conspiracy to defame the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

“The ED sent the summons on July 30, when the court was hearing the matter. The next hearing is planned on August 3. Why can’t the agency wait till the hearing is over? This is nothing but an attempt to defame the government,” said Maharashtra general secretary Sachin Sawant.