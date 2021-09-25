Anil Deshmukh money laundering case | ED issues fresh summons to Anil Parab

Mumbai

25 September 2021 10:52 IST

This is the second summons issued to Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab for questioning next week in the money laundering case registered against former state minister Anil Deshmukh and others, officials said on Saturday.

This is the second summons issued to Mr. Parab, 56, who also holds the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The three-term party legislator in the Maharashtra legislative council was first summoned by the agency to depose on August 31, which he had declined citing official engagements and had sought more time.

Also read: Raids: ED working on directions of BJP, say MVA leaders

The officials said the minister has now been asked by the ED to depose before the investigating officer of the case at the agency's office in south Mumbai on September 28.

They said Mr. Parab is to be questioned in the money laundering case being investigated against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh after certain "disclosures" have been made by other accused and those involved in the case.

The summons pertain to the criminal investigation being carried out by the ED in the alleged ₹100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket in the Maharashtra police establishment that led to Mr. Deshmukh's resignation in April.

The ED case against Mr. Deshmukh, who was earlier the home minister in the MVA government, and others came after the CBI booked him in the corruption case related to allegations of at least ₹100 crore bribe made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Mr. Deshmukh, who had skipped ED summons at least five times till now and has moved court against the agency, had said Mr. Singh made the allegations against him after he was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner.

The ED may question Mr. Parab about the statements it has twice recorded of jailed police officer and another accused in this case, Sachin Waze.

The suspended cop Mr. Waze, arrested by the NIA in a case where an explosives-laden SUV was recovered from near the Mumbai house of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, had earlier alleged in a letter he sought to submit before a court that in January 2021, Mr. Parab asked him to look into an inquiry against "fraudulent" contractors listed in the Mumbai civic body and "collect" at least ₹2 crore from about 50 such contractors.

Mr. Parab had then rejected Mr. Waze's claims and had said he was ready to face any probe into the allegations.