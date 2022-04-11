Anil Deshmukh’s CBI custody extended till April 16

CBI contended that more time was needed for interrogation of former Home Minister of Maharashtra

A special court on Monday extended the Central Bureau of Investigation’s custody of former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case till April 16.

Mr. Deshmukh was arrested by the Central agency on April 6 and was sent to CBI custody till April 11. He along with personal assistant Kundan Shinde, personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and suspended police officer Sachin Vaze were produced in the court on Monday .

The CBI counsel sought more time on the grounds that interrogation needs to take place at length. Three hours in a day gets wasted because of breakfast, lunch, dinner and family visits.

At the last hearing, the CBI had said confessional statements have been taken on collection of money from owners of bars and restaurants. Some discrepancies are found and therefore Mr. Deshmukh’s custody was needed to verify.

However, advocate Aniket Nikam representing Mr. Deshmukh asked why his custody was needed when he had appeared before them on earlier occasions and co–operated. He pointed out that his bail plea was listed to be heard by the Bombay High Court on April 8 and that was why the CBI wanted to arrest him. The officials wanted to take a 73–year–old man with ailments to Delhi when the entire case and its investigation were in Mumbai/Maharashtra.

The CBI stepped in after the Bombay High Court on April 5, 2021 directed a preliminary inquiry against Mr. Deshmukh after former Police Commissioner of Mumbai Param Bir Singh wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and made allegations that he gave orders to Mr. Vaze to collect ₹100 crore from bars and restaurants.

Mr. Deshmukh is booked under Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.