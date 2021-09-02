Anil Deshmukh case | CBI gets custody of its sub-inspector, advocate

New Delhi

The 2 allegedly attempted to influence probe into graft charges against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister

The CBI on Thursday got two-day custody of its sub-inspector (S-I) and a Nagpur-based advocate, who were arrested for allegedly attempting to influence a probe into the corruption charges against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The sub-inspector has been identified as Abhishek Tiwari. The lawyer, Anand Daga, is being brought to Delhi on transit remand. The accused were produced before a special court, which granted their two-day remand to the agency.

“The CBI has registered a case against its sub-inspector, a Nagpur-based advocate and unknown others on certain allegations, including illegal gratification... searches have been conducted in Allahabad and Delhi,” said a CBI official, adding that the accused lawyer was linked to Mr. Deshmukh.

The move came days after a purported part of the report prepared on the preliminary inquiry conducted by the CBI against Mr. Deshmukh, following a Bombay High Court directive, was leaked and circulated. The agency had then initiated an internal inquiry to fix responsibility.

During the probe, it found that at the initial stage of the preliminary enquiry, the accused sub-inspector had been roped in to influence the findings. “The registration of the case against Mr. Deshmukh, based on the preliminary enquiry, was challenged. However, the courts did not find any irregularity in it,” stated the official.