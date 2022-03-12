Anil Deshmukh case | CBI examines Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

“Sanjay Pandey was examined for about six hours in connection with the alleged role in influencing the complainant, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh,” said a CBI official

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday examined Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey for his alleged role in attempting to influence the complainant in the case involving former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, while it was being heard by the Bombay High Court, according to the agency.

“Mr. Pandey was examined for about six hours in connection with the alleged role in influencing the complainant, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh,” said a CBI official.

Last year, Mr. Singh had written to the CBI alleging that Mr. Pandey, who was then the Maharashtra Director-General of Police, had asked him to withdraw his complaint against Mr. Deshmukh. Later, he had also submitted the transcript of an alleged conversation between him and Mr. Pandey, along with his affidavit, in the Supreme Court.

On March 20, 2021, Mr. Singh had written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, accusing Mr. Deshmukh of abusing his official position to seek illegal pecuniary gains. It was alleged that directions were given to the then suspended police officer Sachin Vaze and others to collect money from bars and restaurants.

The matter then reached the Bombay High Court, which directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary enquiry. Based on the initial findings, the agency registered the case against Mr. Deshmukh and others in April last year. Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate also started a money-laundering probe and arrested him in November 2021.