Anil Deshmukh asks ED to wait for court plea’s result

It had summoned him to join probe to record his statement in money-laundering case.

In response to the summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday asked it to wait for the outcome of a petition filed by him in the court.

The ED had summoned him to join the probe on Monday for recording his statement in a money laundering case. His son was also summoned.

In reply, Mr. Deshmukh sent another letter to the ED through his lawyer, stating that he had approached court to ensure that the investigation was “aboveboard and within the ambit of the procedure established by law”.

‘Copy of case not received’

Mr. Deshmukh said he was yet to get a copy of the case registered by the ED. Earlier, he had asked it to record his statement through any audio/visual mode of interaction.

Mr. Deshmukh asserted that he was committed to unflinching cooperation. “However, a series of events have given rise to a bona fide apprehension in my mind that neither the procedure of law is being followed nor any objective, impartial or transparent investigations are being carried out. I also apprehend invasion of my liberty by circumventing the process of law,” he said

“In such compelling circumstances, therefore, I am approaching the Hon’ble Court for safeguarding and protecting my fundamental rights and to also also ensure that the investigations are aboveboard and within the ambit of the procedure established by law,” he said.

The ED had arrested Mr. Deshmukh’s former private secretary Sanjeev Palande and former private assistant Kundan Shinde in the same case.