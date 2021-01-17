Anganwadi centres to be relocated

JAIPUR

17 January 2021 01:11 IST

Rajasthan plans to relocate 1% such centres per month

About 17% of the Anganwadi centres in Rajasthan, functioning from rented buildings, will be shifted to school or departmental buildings, with the target for 1% relocation every month. A proper infrastructure and basic facilities will also be created for each centre.

Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya also praised the initiative for developing kitchen gardens at some of the centres, saying the vegetables grown there would be used for preparing nutritious food for children.

