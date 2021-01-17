Other States

Anganwadi centres to be relocated

About 17% of the Anganwadi centres in Rajasthan, functioning from rented buildings, will be shifted to school or departmental buildings, with the target for 1% relocation every month. A proper infrastructure and basic facilities will also be created for each centre.

Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya also praised the initiative for developing kitchen gardens at some of the centres, saying the vegetables grown there would be used for preparing nutritious food for children.

