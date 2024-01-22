Anganwadi centres get priority in Rajasthan’s 100-day action plan

January 22, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - JAIPUR

Anganwadi centres, which take care of children’s nutrition and pre-primary education in rural areas, will receive the highest priority in the 100-day action of the new BJP government’s Education Department in Rajasthan. These centres are also providing mother and child care services in far-off areas in the State.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said here that the State’s difficult geographical conditions would be kept in view while implementing the schemes for educational development. The previous Congress regime had adopted a new module for improving nutrition and learning outcomes at the Anganwadi centres and sought the Centre’s contribution to meet 60% of the expenditure on remuneration for their workers.

Mr. Sharma addressed a meeting of the Education Department’s senior officials here on Sunday and gave instructions for the appointment of teachers in sufficient numbers for the schools functioning in villages. “The schools in villages and hamlets situated at huge distances need basic facilities for which prompt action will be taken,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the curriculum for vocational education would include information on the Prime Minister’s Vishwakarma Yojana and ‘Vocal for Local; campaign, besides exploring the scope for manufacturing and marketing of indigenous products.

