Andhra Pradesh Police, IAF join Odisha Police in investigation into ITR espionage case 

February 28, 2023 08:40 am | Updated 08:40 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Odisha Police have intensified the investigation into an espionage case related to the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, India’s premier missile testing facility, while the intelligence wing of the Andhra Pradesh Police and the Indian Air Force (IAF) have joined the probe.

A senior technical officer of the ITR, Chandipur has been arrested on charges of passing sensitive information to his handler, a Pakistani woman, who reportedly sent obscene videos to win over him. The remand of the accused, Baburam Dey (51), a technical officer in the ITR’s Telemetry Department, is coming to an end on Tuesday.

“During our questioning, we came to know that the Pakistani handler was possibly in contact with another person in Andhra Pradesh. We had informed this to our Andhra Pradesh counterpart, which sent a time for further verification. Similarly, accused was also suspected to pass on information about flight operation for which IAF team wants to verify the claim,” Sagarika Nath, Balasore Superintendent of Police, said.

Ms. Nath said the police had seized six electronic gadgets from Dey and they had been sent to Kolkata for further forensic examination.

Moreover, the Balasore police got to know about suspicious financial transactions involving Dey. “We are ascertaining as to how financial benefits had reached the accused,” she said.

The Balasore police arrested Dey on February 24 after an year-long surveillance of him. A Sub Inspector (SI) of Police, Chandra Sekhar Mohanty, in a complaint said Dey usually remained present for his assigned work in ITR, Chandipur at the time of testing of almost all missiles and cluster bombs by the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and other defence agencies.

He also used to receive information in advance relating to such testing of missiles, and share classified defence information regarding missile testing with one foreign agent who appeared to be from Pakistan, SI said in his complaint.

“The accused was even capturing and sending photographs of prohibited areas and also communicating sensitive defence information to that foreign agent through internet. In return, Dey was getting monetary benefits and pleasure through sexual conversation and by exchanging of sexual photos and videos with the above Pakistani agent,” the FIR says.