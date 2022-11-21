  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andaman gang rape case | Suspended Andaman Labour Commissioner R.L. Rishi arrested

So far, three accused have been arrested in the case, including former Andaman and Nicobar Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain

November 21, 2022 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - Port Blair

PTI
Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Suspended Andaman and Nicobar Labour Commissioner R.L. Rishi was on Monday arrested in connection with the gangrape of a 21-year-old woman, police said.

Mr. Rishi arrived here aboard a flight from Chennai around 1 p.m., and was taken into custody by the Andaman and Nicobar Police, they said.

So far, three accused have been arrested in the case, including former Andaman and Nicobar Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain and Sandeep Singh alias Rinku, a Port Blair-based businessman.

A special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to probe allegations that the woman was lured to the Chief Secretary’s home with the promise a government job, and then gangraped.

The SIT has already questioned Mr. Narain thrice.

The Andaman and Nicobar Police had on November 2 announced a reward of ₹1 lakh each for providing information on Mr. Singh and Mr. Rishi.

Related Topics

Andaman and Nicobar Islands / sexual assault & rape / crime / crime, law and justice / investigation

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.