Andaman gang-rape case: Reward declared for information on absconding official, businessman

Photographs and physical details of the two absconding persons were shared by the police on Twitter.

PTI Port Blair
November 02, 2022 23:52 IST

Entrance to the Police Lines station of Andaman and Nicobar Police, at Port Blair. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Andaman and Nicobar Police on November 2 announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of absconding Labour Commissioner R.L. Rishi in connection with a gang rape case in which former chief secretary Jitendra Narain is also an accused.

The same declaration of ₹1 lakh bounty was made by the police authorities also for a businessman identified as Sandeep Singh alias Rinku.

Photographs and physical details of the two absconding persons—46-year-old Rishi and Singh (38)—were shared by the police on Twitter.

“The name of the informant will be kept secret and shall be given a cash reward of ₹1,00,000 for each accused,” the Andaman and Nicobar Police tweeted.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the police was constituted to probe into allegations that a 21-year-old woman in Andaman and Nicobar Islands was lured to the Chief Secretary's residence by promising a government job and then raped by Narain and Rishi.

The businessman was named in the FIR as an accomplice in the crime.

The FIR was registered on October 1 when Narain was posted as the chairman and managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation. The government suspended him on October 17 with immediate effect.

The SIT questioned Narain in connection with the case for two days.

A police inspector was also grilled by the SIT in this connection.

The woman said as her father and stepmother did not take care of her financial needs, she required a job and was introduced by some people to the labour commissioner as he was close to the then Chief Secretary.

She claimed in the FIR that the Chief Secretary appointed "7,800 candidates" in various departments in the administration of the islands "on the basis of recommendation only" and without any "formal interview".

The woman alleged that she was lured to the Chief Secretary's home with the promise of a government job, and then raped there on April 14 and May 1.

