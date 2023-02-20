ADVERTISEMENT

Andaman gang rape case | Ex-Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain gets bail

February 20, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - Port Blair

Calcutta High Court’s bench in Port Blair granted conditional bail to Jitendra Narain in the rape case filed by a 21-year-old woman

PTI

Former chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Jitendra Narain. | Photo Credit: PTI

The former Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Jitendra Narain was granted bail by the Port Blair circuit bench of the Calcutta High Court on February 20 in the rape case filed by a 21-year-old woman.

The bench of Justices Chittaranjan Dash and Justice Md. Nizamuddin granted conditional bail to Mr. Narain.

Advocate Pathick Chandra Das, who represented the rape survivor, told PTI he was moving the Supreme Court against the bail order.

"Narain was given conditional bail. Among the conditions are he cannot enter Andaman and Nicobar Island unless called for, he will not use officers to influence the witness, he cannot make phone calls to any officers and the victim party, he will deposit his passport and cannot leave India," Mr. Das said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the allegations that the woman was lured to the Chief Secretary's residence on the promise of a government job and then allegedly raped by multiple persons, including Mr. Narain.

The SIT filed a 935-page charge sheet in the case earlier this month.

