Andaman ex-Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain remanded to police custody in gang rape case

The police on Thursday had arrested senior IAS officer Jitendra Narain after his plea for an anticipatory bail was rejected by a local court

PTI Port Blair
November 11, 2022 17:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Andaman and Nicobar Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain being brought at a hospital for a medical checkup following his arrest in connection with an alleged gang rape case, in Port Blair, on November 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Andaman & Nicobar Islands chief secretary Jitendra Narain was on Friday remanded to police custody till Monday, November 14, in an alleged gang-rape case filed by a 21-year-old woman against him and others.

The judgement was pronounced by the chief judicial magistrate of Port Blair after he was produced in court. Police sought remand to continue their probe against him and other co-accused who are yet to be apprehended in the case which has rocked the island territory.

The police on Thursday had arrested the senior IAS officer after his plea for an anticipatory bail was rejected by a local court.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after the verdict, a team of policemen reached a private resort where Mr. Narain was staying and took him to the Police Line amid heavy security.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
sexual assault & rape
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
crime, law and justice

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app