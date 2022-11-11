Other States

Andaman ex-Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain remanded to police custody in gang rape case

Former Andaman and Nicobar Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain being brought at a hospital for a medical checkup following his arrest in connection with an alleged gang rape case, in Port Blair, on November 10, 2022.

Former Andaman and Nicobar Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain being brought at a hospital for a medical checkup following his arrest in connection with an alleged gang rape case, in Port Blair, on November 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Andaman & Nicobar Islands chief secretary Jitendra Narain was on Friday remanded to police custody till Monday, November 14, in an alleged gang-rape case filed by a 21-year-old woman against him and others.

The judgement was pronounced by the chief judicial magistrate of Port Blair after he was produced in court. Police sought remand to continue their probe against him and other co-accused who are yet to be apprehended in the case which has rocked the island territory.

The police on Thursday had arrested the senior IAS officer after his plea for an anticipatory bail was rejected by a local court.

Soon after the verdict, a team of policemen reached a private resort where Mr. Narain was staying and took him to the Police Line amid heavy security.


