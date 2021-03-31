Andaman and Nicobar Islands likely to receive rainfall from March 31 to April 2

New Delhi

31 March 2021 17:26 IST

Formation of cyclonic circulations in Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea is a common phenomenon in the pre-monsoon days.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive heavy rainfall from March 31 to April 2 due to a low pressure area, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

It said under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea, a low pressure area has been formed over the same region.

Under its influence, widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next four days.

"Isolated heavy to very heavy falls (are) also likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during March 31 to April 1," the IMD said.

It has advised fishermen not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea on March 31 and over Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of Bay of Bengal April 1 and 2.

Under the influence of strong lower level south-westerlies from the Bay of Bengal and other favourable meteorological conditions, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/hailstorm /thunder squall/lightning at isolated places are very likely over northeast India during March 31 to April 1 with maximum activity on March 31.

Isolated heavy falls are very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on March 31 and over Arunachal Pradesh during March 31 to April 1.

It may cause landslides and inundation of low lying areas at isolated places over south Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram during March 31 to April 1, the IMD added.