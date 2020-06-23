Watch | Ancient temple resurfaces in the Mahanadi river

23 June 2020 10:33 IST

A video on the 500-year-old temple that has resurfaced in Odisha's Mahanadi

In Odisha, an ancient temple has resurfaced in the Mahanadi river. It is believed to be around 500 years old. The temple got submerged in the river due to floods around 150 years ago.



It was found mid-river near Baideswar in the Padmavati area in Cuttack. The construction type of this temple indicates that it dates back to the late 15th or early 16th century. The region used to be known as ‘Satapatana’ in the past.



It was located as part of a project by the Indian National Trust for Art & Cultural Heritage (INTACH). As many as 65 ancient temples submerged in the Mahanadi river have been located as part of this project.



INTACH will now seek support from the Archaeological Survey of India to relocate and restore this temple.

