Anandpur Sahib events to mark Guru Tegh Bahadur's 400th birth anniversary postponed

Amritsar

21 March 2021 03:23 IST

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president announcess the decision

Various 'Gurmat Samagams' (religious events), which were scheduled to be organised by the SGPC at Anandpur Sahib in Punjab to mark the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, have been postponed.

Ceremonies related to the 'Hola Mohalla' will be celebrated like every year, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president said.

"The programmes of 'Hola Mohalla' would be celebrated with 'Khalsai Jaho-Jalal' (awe-inspiring appearance),"Kaur said.

Special functions dedicated to the 400th 'Prakash Purab Shatabdi' of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Anandpur Sahib, scheduled from March 24-28, have been postponed, the SGPC chief said.

"The new dates of these functions would be decided after April 1," she added.

Kaur said on the occasion of 'Hola Mohalla', a religious fair, the Rupnagar district administration made the COVID-19 test mandatory only for international pilgrims.

She said the Rupnagar deputy commissioner had spoken to her on phone and clarified that no such condition had been imposed on other pilgrims.