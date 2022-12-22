An Odisha official found to have amassed ₹10 crore disproportionate assets

December 22, 2022 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

A joint manager in State-run Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL), who started with a meagre salary of ₹1,300 per month was found in possession of disproportionate assets (DA) worth more than ₹10 crore.

Gaya Santara, who was searched by Vigilance Department on allegation of amassing disproportionate assets during past three days, was arrested on December 22. Mr. Santara is joint manager with IDCOL’s Ampa Valli Lime Stone Mines, Simagoda, in Koraput district.

The anti-corruption bureau sleuths seized cash of 1,06,44,500 and ₹4.44 crore from 16 different bank accounts. The officer has a three-storeyed building located at Mancheswar Industrial Estate and four-storeyed building (under construction) situated in Jaydev Vihar in downtown of Bhubaneswar.

Moreover, 13 pieces of land records including seven in prime localities of Bhubaneswar, five in Jajpur and one plot in Nayagarh belonging to Mr. Santara and family members were detected. The Vigilance Department also seized 1.096KG of gold and 7.5KG of silver from him. Two four-wheelers and four two-wheelers were used by him and his family members.

“We have found huge expenditure made in foreign tours and education of children. We are assessing it,” said Y. K. Jethwa, Vigilance Director, in Bhubaneswar on December 22.

“In 2022 Odisha Vigilance has registered 270 cases, of which 75 are disproportionate asset cases, 114 trap cases and rest other corruption cases. Last year Odisha Vigilance had detected and registered the highest number of DA cases in the country and this year too we hope for a similar performance,” said Mr. Jethwa.

“Of the 270 cases, nearly 60 were against Class I officers, which was the highest in last five years,” he informed.

“As far as cash seizures are concerned, we have had record seizures in 2022. The top four cash seizures in DA searches in the history of Odisha Vigilance have happened in 2022 with approximately ₹7 crore seized. Overall, we have unearthed about ₹160 crore worth DA in 2022. In trap also, the highest cash seizure in the history of Odisha Vigilance has happened in 2022,” said the Vigilance Director.

According to him 87 convictions were achieved in 2022 at 50% conviction rate. “We have also prioritised completion of investigations and submissions of charge sheets especially in old cases. In 2022, we have the highest percent disposal in a decade in corresponding to registrations. Investigations in all trap cases of 2021 and earlier have been completed,” he said.