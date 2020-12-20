Other States

AMUTA seeks more funds

On Saturday evening, the AMU Teachers’ Association issued a letter to the PM after an Executive Council meeting wherein it welcomed him and hoped that “his honorary presence would help in the quantum jump in the overall autonomy and development of the institution”.

AMUTA requested the PM to increase the funding of AMU by 20-25% of the sanctioned grant, establish centres of military, space and marine science and develop Aligarh into a smart city. “AMUTA has high hopes from the Prime Minister as this will augment the development of the institution, and in turn in the nation-building,” said Prof. Najmul Islam, Honorary Secretary, AMUTA.

Related Articles
