AMUSU seeks resignation of VC and Registrar

The Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union has demanded the resignation of Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor and Registrar Abdul Hamid for their “mishandling” of affairs of the university.

In a 32-page report released by AMUSU detailing “the circumstances under which the AMU was attacked by the BJP government on December 15” on Monday, it has also demanded a “high-profile inquiry” by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court into the December 15 “State-sponsored violence” at AMU. It has also asked for government jobs for students who were seriously injured in the “brutal police action.”

Alleging that the Vice Chancellor and Registrar were in sync with the BJP government, Salman Imtiaz, the outgoing president of AMUSU, said, “The AMU administration wanted to choke the peaceful dissenting voices of students in the campus that had unnerved the Union government. In line with the wishes of the State, the AMU administration wanted to curb students from raising their voice against the unconstitutional Citizenship (Amendment) Act.”

Injured gets job

Meanwhile, using his special powers, Prof. Mansoor has appointed Mohd. Tariq, who received severe hand injury on the night of December 15, as an assistant professor on ad hoc basis in the Department of Chemistry.

Mr. Tariq, a JRF- and NET-qualified PhD scholar, suffered serious hand injury during violent incidents on December 15.