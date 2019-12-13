AMUSU protest march against CAB

The Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union has decided to lead a protest march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill from the Jama Masjid of AMU to the District Magistrate office on Friday after the prayers.
According to Salman Imtiaz, president of the outgoing students’ union, “32,000 students of the university are expected to join the peaceful mega march.”
“We have also called upon AMU Teachers’ Association, AMU Court members and the non-teaching staff to join the march,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.