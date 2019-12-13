AMUSU protest march against CAB

The Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union has decided to lead a protest march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill from the Jama Masjid of AMU to the District Magistrate office on Friday after the prayers.

According to Salman Imtiaz, president of the outgoing students’ union, “32,000 students of the university are expected to join the peaceful mega march.”

“We have also called upon AMU Teachers’ Association, AMU Court members and the non-teaching staff to join the march,” he said.