AMUSU hails AIMPLB’s Ayodhya move

The Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union has welcomed the decision of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to file a review petition challenging the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict. A statement issued by AMUSU president Salman Imtiaz said the verdict “appeared one-sided in the conclusion.”

“We consider the building of the temple over the land of the mosque as a humiliation, injustice, and subjugation of Muslim minorities. It appears a step towards the creation of Hindu domination in India wherein Muslims will be rendered to second-grade citizens,” Mr Imtiaz said.

He further said the AMUSU was committed to the cause of Babri Masjid, and it would never allow India to lose its constitutional core. “We are happy with many details in the judgment that have strengthened the constitutional framework of the nation, and outrightly rejected Hindu chauvinism,” the statement said.