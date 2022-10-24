Amur falcons arrive in Manipur’s Tamenglong: Forest Department

Amur Falcon. File | Photo Credit: Sumeet Moghe

Amur falcons have started arriving at Tamenglong district of Manipur bordering Nagaland, Wildlife division officials of Forest Department and wildlife enthusiasts said on October 24.

These migratory birds will stay in Manipur and some parts of Nagaland till the end of November. Then they will fly back to Africa in a non-stop flight covering over 20,000 km. Many amur falcons will fall victims of the armed professional bird catchers.

Till recently roasted and curried amur falcons were seen openly on sale in some village markets in Tamenglong district. Trussed live birds were also on sale.

In October 2019, officials of Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun who had come to Manipur had attached GPS monitors to five amur falcons. Sadly, one of them was believed to have been shot dead in the district. Two others could not be traced. It was feared that they had also been killed. Officials said that two GPS-tagged amur falcons, nick named Chiulon and Irang, were traced in China.

By the time they are ready to fly back at the end of November to their habitat in Africa their number in Manipur and Nagaland usually swells to over 2 lakh. Tribal elders in Tamenglong district had prevailed upon the professional bird catchers and youths armed with single barrel guns and slingshots not to kill these winged friends.

These migratory birds have been helping the farmers since they feast on the various kinds of insects which destroy the verdant paddy and other plants. There had been some positive responses. However wildlife enthusiasts say that many diehards continue to kill these birds.