Amur falcon hunting banned in Manipur

Tribal farmers welcome the migratory birds which eat crop-threatening insects

The Hindu Bureau IMPHAL
November 02, 2022 04:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Amur Falcon. File.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hunting, killing and sale of amur falcons has been banned by the district magistrates of Tamenglong and Senapati districts in Manipur, with the orders issued on October 29.

“All sections of people should protect these winged friends who will stay in Manipur from October to November. The law under the Manipur Wildlife (protection) Act 1972 is clear,” said Tamenglong district forest officer K. Hitler. “The relevant Act has made it clear that these migratory birds cannot be hunted, sold or killed. Those who disobey it will be pulled up,” added Armstrong Pame, the Tamenglong district magistrate.

The migratory birds, which summer in Siberia, Mangolia and East China between May and September, arrive in Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh in October, with over two lakh coming to Manipur alone. At the end of November, they leave for their winter home in South Africa where they stay till April.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Amur falcons are welcomed by tribal farmers as they feast on many of the insects which ravage their crops. Tamenglong’s village elders advise youth against killing the migratory birds, noting their role in pest control and their contribution to increasing the production of paddy and other crops. However, some hard core hunters, including professional bird catchers at Manipur’s Loktak lake, are believed to be clandestinely continuing the killing of the falcons despite such awareness campaigns in the hill districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Manipur
hunting

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app