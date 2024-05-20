Amul goes to U.S., partners Michigan milk producers’ body to sell fresh milk

India’s largest dairy cooperative Amul has started selling fresh milk and other products in the United States in partnership with a century old local cooperative body, Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) to sell fresh milk in East Coast and the Midwest markets.

Initially, the supplies will be in New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Washington, Dallas, and Texas, which would subsequently be expanded across all the major cities in the U.S.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), an umbrella body of district-level milk cooperatives in Gujarat, that markets and sells dairy products under the brand Amul, will handle the marketing and branding of fresh milk products, while milk procurement and processing will be done by the MMPA.

As per details provided, Amul has unveiled its popular range of fresh milk in one-gallon (3.8 litres) and half-a-gallon (1.9 litres) packs under the Amul brand in the U.S.

This includes Amul Gold containing 6% fat, Amul Shakti with 4.5% milk fat, Amul Taaza with 3% milk fat and Amul Slim with 2% milk fat.

‘Same as in India’

“It’s the same with all compositions as it’s in India,” said GCMMF Managing Director Jayen Mehta.

GCMMF has been exporting Amul products including paneer; cheese, ice creams, chocolates, and other dairy items to more than 50 countries including in West Asia and Africa, catering to India’s sprawling diaspora families.

Targetting the diaspora

But this is the first time, fresh milk procured and processed outside India will be sold under the brand name of Amul in the U.S.

The primary target is the Indian diaspora and Asian communities but eventually, GCMMF wants Amul to become a major dairy player with full range of its products. Moreover, it will also explore options to go in other markets beyond the U.S.