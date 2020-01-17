AMU Vice-Chancellor meets students, regrets police action

A month after calling the police inside the campus to control law and order in the wake of protests against the amended citizenship law, Aligarh Muslim University Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor met students at the sit-in protest spot near Bab-e-Syed on Thursday morning and regretted the turn of events.

In a four-minute video of the meeting recorded by a student, Prof. Mansoor could be heard telling students that these were not “crocodile tears”. “My whole family regrets it. I didn’t know the police would enter the hostel and guest house...” he said.

In a statement released by the university, the V-C told the students that the police should have “no role in the working of the university and law and order is to be maintained by the university.” Expressing deep regret, Prof. Mansoor said, “I deeply regret that students suffered injuries and the inconvenience they faced when they were asked to vacate hostels.”

He assured them that the university administration was fully committed to provide a congenial atmosphere and security to the students.

A university spokesperson underlined that the V-C met the students without any security cover and categorically stated that no innocent student will be targeted and that the university had no issue if the students peacefully protest on any provision which they find objectionable.

The V-C further urged students to cooperate with the visiting National Human Rights Commission team and the fact-finding committee headed by Justice (retd.) V.K. Gupta set up by the university for a detailed investigation on what all transpired on the night of December 15, in which a score students were left injured.

In the video, the V-C could also be heard asking students about the social media post where a student has asked whether funeral prayer of General Dyer should be offered.

The students could be heard replying that as their teacher he should not focus on one post and think of the future of 32,000 students.

‘Precautionary step’

The V-C could also be heard describing the letter to the district administration where he asked for security as a precautionary measure. “This is a government university. It puts ₹1,100 crore annually. God forbid something happened...we put the ball in their court,” he said.

A student requesting anonymity said he was not happy with the V-C’s response and expected students, which included a former president of the Students’ Union, to present better arguments.