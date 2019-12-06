AMU V-C welcomes Central grant

Aligarh Muslim University Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor has welcomed the move by the Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) to sanction a grant of ₹100.99 crore for the construction of boys’ and girls’ hostels at the university’s off-campus centres in Malappuram (Kerala) and Murshidabad (West Bengal).
Professor Mansoor said that the AMU off-campus centres in Kerala, West Bengal and Bihar have been facing a severe financial crisis, which prevented it from constructing hostels.
He said that with this grant, AMU will be able to fulfil the need for adequate residential facilities for students in these centres. The amount has been sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram.
